Poles vote in a high-stakes election that will determine whether right-wing party stays in power

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voting has begun in a high-stakes election in Poland that will chart the way forward for the European Union member on NATO’s eastern flank. The outcome of Sunday’s election will determine whether the conservative nationalist Law and Justice party will win an unprecedented third consecutive term in power or a combined opposition can win enough support to oust the ruling party. A referendum on migration, the retirement age and other issues is being held simultaneously, which the opposition says is an effort to mobilize the ruling party’s electorate. Many Poles feel like it is the most important election since 1989, the year that marked the end of decades of communism.

