Live Review: Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicks off in London after health scare
By SIAN WATSON
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Madonna’s Celebration Tour has kicked off at London’s O2 Arena. Saturday night’s performance marked her first since suffering what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” It led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days back in June. Associated Press journalist Sian Watson writes that the performance was indeed a celebration. Madonna brought her vast back catalogue alive and spanned 40 years of timeless hits. She was grateful to be back, saying “I didn’t think I was going to make it.” She said her children spurred her on and that she had to “survive for them.”