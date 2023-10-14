Lack of water worsens misery in besieged Gaza as Israeli airstrikes continue

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — In the besieged Gaza Strip, 2.3 million people don’t have access to clean, running water because of Israel’s decision to cut off water and electricity to the enclave while pounding it with airstrikes. Israel’s chokehold has seen taps run dry across the territory. When water does trickle from pipes, it lasts no more than 30 minutes each day and is so contaminated with sewage and seawater that it’s undrinkable, residents say. The deprivation has plunged Gaza’s population deeper into misery as Israel’s bombardment intensifies one week after Hamas fighters surged across Israel’s separation fence, killing 1,300 Israelis and abducting dozens. Israel’s retaliatory strikes have crushed hundreds of buildings in Gaza and killed 2,200 Palestinians.

By ISABEL DEBRE and WAFAA SHURAFA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.