Iran’s foreign minister warns Israel from Beirut it could suffer ‘a huge earthquake’

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle. Hossein Amirabdollahianin said that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” He told reporters in Beirut Saturday that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles that can hit anywhere in Israel.

