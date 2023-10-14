Hackers attack Guatemalan government webpages in support of pro-democracy protests
By SONIA PERÉZ D. and DANIEL SHAILER
Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Various Guatemalan government webpages have been disabled after hackers launched a cyberattack early Saturday. The hackers, affiliated with activist group Anonymous, say they are working in support of Indigenous pro-democracy protestors. For almost two weeks, demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, saying she has tried to undermine the popular vote for that made progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo the presiddent-elect. Guatemalan authorities say the hacking is a matter of “national security” and they are responding.