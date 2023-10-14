France is deploying 7,000 troops after a deadly school stabbing by a suspected Islamic radical

ARRAS, France (AP) — France will mobilize up to 7,000 soldiers to increase security around the country after a teacher was fatally stabbed and three other people wounded in a school attack. Counterterrorism authorities are investigating the attack and say the suspect is a former student of the school who is Chechen and is suspected of Islamic radicalization. He is in custody as are several others. Some children and personnel returned to the school in the northern city of Arras as it reopened Saturday morning. The attack Friday morning rattled France in a context of global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

