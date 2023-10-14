A teen’s death in a small Michigan town led the FBI and police to an online sexual extortion scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray has spoken to one of the nation’s largest police groups about how his agency works with police around the United States in tackling violent crime, fentanyl and gangs. During a speech Saturday to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Wray highlighted a case involving two men accused in the death of a small-town Michigan teenager who was caught in an international online sexual extortion scheme. There’s recently been a sharp in increase in such cases. In a year where tensions between Congress and the FBI have run high at times, Wray focused his remarks on the bureau’s relationships with U.S. police departments large and small.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.