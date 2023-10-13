Early results in New Zealand election indicate Christopher Luxon poised to become prime minister

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Voting has closed in New Zealand and ballot counting was underway in a general election, with opinion polls indicating people were favoring a conservative change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda who unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January. Her departure left Chris Hipkins to take over as prime minister. With about one-quarter of the votes counted, former businessman Christopher Luxon is poised to become the nation’s next prime minister. The initial vote counting showed Luxon’s National Party with over 40% of the vote.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.