Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting as Baltimore police search for second suspect

BALTIMORE (AP) — A teenager has been arrested in a last week’s shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded during homecoming celebrations. Baltimore police announced the 17-year-old’s arrest Friday morning but didn’t identify him because he’s a minor. Authorities have an arrest warrant for a second suspect, 18-year-old Javon Williams. School officials said neither suspect is a student at Morgan State. Authorities say the suspect was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. The campus of the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore was placed on lockdown for hours as officers initially thought there was an active shooter threat.

