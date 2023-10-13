Russian authorities raid the homes of lawyers for imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny say Russian authorities have searched the homes of three lawyers representing him, with one of them detained. One ally says the raids are an attempt to “completely isolate Navalny.” The lawyers help get messages from him to his family and supporters, as well as deliver news to him. Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, says the case against the lawyers comes at a time when the opposition leader, who is serving a 19-year prison term, is set to be transferred to a different penal colony and is a “scary step.”

