Refrigeration chemicals are a nightmare for the climate. Experts say alternatives must spread fast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Refrigerants are chemical fluids that have made air conditioning and refrigeration possible, but they are hundreds or even thousands of times more powerful at warming the planet than carbon dioxide, the most notorious greenhouse gas. Although it’s not meant to happen, they leak and get into the air. The AC in your car may leak. Scientists estimate that HFCs, the most common type of refrigerant currently in use, could contribute to up to 0.5°C of global warming by the end of the century. Laws exist to regulate these planet-warming fluids, but they don’t cover all the bases. The industry and climate experts are pushing for sustainable alternatives. Even using carbon dioxide works as a more sustainable alternative under the right conditions.

