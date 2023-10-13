Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians are struggling to figure out what to do in the face of Israel’s demand that they leave northern Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli invasion. Some of the 1 million-plus people affected by the evacuation order don’t have the means to flee. Doctors say they can’t evacuate the sick and wounded from hospitals. And some who did heed the order were apparently killed in Israeli strikes on a line of traffic. That’s according to Hamas officials. Aid groups have appealed to the international community to stop what they denounce as a possible war crime of forcible population transfer.

By ISABEL DEBRE and FATIMA SHBAIR Associated Press

