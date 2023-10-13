On Offset’s sophomore solo album, ‘Set It Off,’ the Migos member says he ‘wanted to bring rap back’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On Friday, Migos rapper Offset released his ambitious second solo album, “Set It Off.” In doing so, he’s also announced a new era. It’s been four years since Offset released his debut solo album, “Father of 4.” “My goal changed,” Offset told The Associated Press. Now, he’s focusing on becoming a well-rounded entertainer, pulling inspiration from his hero Michael Jackson. “Set It Off” is also Offset’s first album since the fatal shooting of his Migos bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, in November last year. He says “Set It Off” isn’t a tribute album, but he’s working hard for Takeoff.

