New Zealand political candidates dance and hug on the final day of election campaign

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joined a Zumba dance class while rival Christopher Luxon hugged supporters on the final day of campaigning before a general election. Polling numbers for Hipkins and his liberal Labour Party have started to trend upward in recent days from a low ebb. But the numbers indicate Luxon remains in the best position to become the nation’s next prime minister. A win by Luxon would end the political legacy of Jacinda Ardern, who became a liberal icon to many around the world.

