K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER on their new album, working with Anitta and the Jonas Brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 2019, when the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER first debuted, they were best known as the first BigHit Entertainment boy band since BTS. Those days went as quickly as they arrived. They are now one of the most influential contemporary K-pop groups, lovingly referred to as “K-pop’s voice for Gen Z” for their high-concept, genre-agnostic albums. In January, their album, “The Name Chapter: Temptation,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The story continues with “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” out Friday. Huening Kai of the group describes it as a “freefall into reality” from the Neverland of their youth.

