Jenkins to give up Notre Dame presidency at end of 2023-2024 school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has announced the Rev. John Jenkins will give up the school’s presidency at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year to return to teaching and ministry. Jenkins, the university’s 17th president, has led the school since 2005. He said Friday that serving as Notre Dame’s president has been both a privilege and a calling. The university says Jenkins’ accomplishments include promoting research growth and expanding the school’s global engagement. The next president will be elected by the Notre Dame Board of Trustees from among the priests of the Congregation of Holy Cross, the university’s founding order.

