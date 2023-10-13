Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills 1 journalist, wounds 6

ALMA Al-SHAAB, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli shell has landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon, killing a Reuters videographer and leaving six other journalists injured. An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of the dead journalist and the six who were wounded. Some of them were rushed to hospitals in ambulances. One nearby car was charred. Reuters said one of its journalists was killed and two others were wounded. Al-Jazeera identified two of its employees among the wounded. The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since Saturday’s attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

