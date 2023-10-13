EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn’t reduced

BEIJING (AP) — The European Union’s top foreign policy official has warned that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the bloc’s trade deficit with China is not reduced. Speaking in Beijing on Friday, Josep Borrell called for improved access for European companies that want to export to or invest in China. Borrell is the latest EU official to visit China as the two sides lay the groundwork for a leaders summit later this year. He held talks later Friday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

