As elections near, Congo says it will ease military rule in the conflict-riddled east
By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE
Associated Press
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president says he will gradually ease the state of military rule in the conflict-riddled east and lift some restrictions imposed more than two years ago. Speaking to the nation Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi said there would be a gradual easing of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, including an end to a curfew and permission for peaceful demonstrations. The announcement comes more than two months ahead of presidential elections where Tshisekedi hopes to secure a second term. Under the state of siege imposed in 2021, the military and the police took control from civilian institutions, in an attempt to stem rising violence.