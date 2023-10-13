As elections near, Congo says it will ease military rule in the conflict-riddled east

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president says he will gradually ease the state of military rule in the conflict-riddled east and lift some restrictions imposed more than two years ago. Speaking to the nation Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi said there would be a gradual easing of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, including an end to a curfew and permission for peaceful demonstrations. The announcement comes more than two months ahead of presidential elections where Tshisekedi hopes to secure a second term. Under the state of siege imposed in 2021, the military and the police took control from civilian institutions, in an attempt to stem rising violence.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

