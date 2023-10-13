Skip to Content
AP-National

As elections near, Congo says it will ease military rule in the conflict-riddled east

By
Published 4:59 AM

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE
Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president says he will gradually ease the state of military rule in the conflict-riddled east and lift some restrictions imposed more than two years ago. Speaking to the nation Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi said there would be a gradual easing of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, including an end to a curfew and permission for peaceful demonstrations. The announcement comes more than two months ahead of presidential elections where Tshisekedi hopes to secure a second term. Under the state of siege imposed in 2021, the military and the police took control from civilian institutions, in an attempt to stem rising violence.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content