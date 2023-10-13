A judge has declined to block parts of Georgia’s election law while legal challenges play out

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Georgia has declined to block several provisions of a sweeping election law while legal challenges play out. Several voting advocacy and civil rights groups and the U.S. Department of Justice sued in 2021 after Republican state lawmakers passed the measure. The passage came less than six months after former President Donald Trump narrowly lost the state and made false claims about widespread election fraud. The lawsuits assert that parts of the law deny Black voters equal access to voting and violate the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.