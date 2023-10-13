5 killed in Mexico prison riot. Authorities cite dispute between inmates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five men are dead following a fight between inmates at a prison in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The state police department says that four of the five inmates killed were on trial or serving sentences for rape, homicide or other violent crimes. Police have said nobody else has been injured or escaped, and that about 16 prisoners were detained in relation with the killings. The police department is blaming a “fight between groups” from different cell blocks. But photos and videos apparently made by inmates and posted on social media suggested the dead men may have been extorting money from fellow inmates.

