Zimbabwe opposition leader demands the reinstatement of party lawmakers kicked out of Parliament

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has urged the Parliament speaker to reinstate 15 of his party’s lawmakers and says they were removed from their positions because of a fradulent letter. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa called the removal of the lawmakers part of an attempt by the ruling ZANU-PF party “to silence us.” The issue has added to the political tension in the southern African nation since President Emmerson Mnangagwa won a second term and ZANU-PF retained its parliamentary majority in disputed elections in August. Chamisa rejected the results of the elections as “blatant and gigantic fraud.”

