Vermont police get more than 150 tips after sketch of person of interest released in trail killing

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say more than 150 tips have come in since they released a sketch of a person of interest connected to the killing of a retired college dean. Honoree Flemming was shot dead a week ago on a recreation trail near the Vermont State University Castleton Campus. The composite sketch was released Wednesday afternoon. Police say it’s based on witnesses’ accounts of a man they saw on the trail before they came across Fleming’s body Oct. 5. The person of interest is described as a 5-foot-10 white male in his 20s with short, red hair. Police say they have been pursuing leads in response to the tips.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.