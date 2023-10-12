UK police on the scene after plane from Nairobi diverted to land at Stansted Airport

LONDON (AP) — Police are on the scene after a plane from Nairobi bound for London’s Heathrow Airport was diverted to land at Stansted airport instead. Stansted says that the Kenya Airways 787 landed safely on Thursday afternoon. The Essex Police force says it is “attending an incident” at Stansted. It says the airport remains open. Stansted is some 30 miles (40 kilometers) north of London, and is used for flights when there are security incidents because of its remote location.

