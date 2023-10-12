The White House picks West Virginia and the Philadelphia region for hydrogen hubs, a source tells AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House has selected the Philadelphia area and West Virginia for two regional hubs to produce and deliver hydrogen fuel, which is an important part of the Biden administration’s clean energy plan. That word comes from a person familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before President Joe Biden’s expected announcement during an economic-themed visit to Philadelphia on Friday. There were 23 finalists for the $7 billion hydrogen fuel program. Other hubs also are expected to be announced. The two applicants selected are the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, based in West Virginia, and the Philadelphia-area Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, according to the person briefed on the plan.

