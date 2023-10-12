The US government sanctions two shipping companies for violating the Russian oil price cap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed its first set of sanctions on two companies that shipped Russian oil in violation of a multinational price cap. The United States, along with the European Union, countries in the Group of Seven and Australia, imposed a $60 a barrel limit last year on what Russia could charge for its oil. The cap was designed to deprive the Kremlin of revenue to fund its war in Ukraine, forcing the Russian government either to sell its oil at a discount or divert money for a costly alternative shipping network. The companies being penalized are based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

