Teen faces adult murder charge in slaying of Michigan election canvasser

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder in the death of a Michigan election canvasser he is accused of shooting after asking the worker for a dollar. The teen was arraigned Wednesday in district court in Lansing and ordered held without bond. Court records Thursday did not list a defense attorney for the teen, who The Associated Press is not naming due to his age. Police have said Theodore Lawson was slain Sunday during an attempted robbery. Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane confirmed said the slaying does not appear to be connected to Lawson’s political activities. The 63-year-old Lawson was a member of Ingham County’s Board of Canvassers and served as secretary of the county’s Democratic Party.

