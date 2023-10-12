Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. Her return came one day after Swift walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of her concert movie at The Grove. Swift and Kelce have been in a budding relationship the past few weeks, ever since the All-Pro tight end invited her to a game when he failed to meet her during her Eras Tour. Thursday night’s game was the third that Swift has attended in four weeks.