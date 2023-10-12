Idaho officials order brief evacuation of about 10,000 people after reported gas pipeline explosion
MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities briefly ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after they said a gas pipeline exploded at a nearby rural intersection. Canyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Douglas Hart says someone using an excavator ruptured the line and caused the explosion late Thursday morning. The 22-inch natural gas pipeline is part of a system supplying gas to several states. Officials evacuated the nearby town of about 10,000 people until the gas was turned off. The excavator driver had minor injuries. The Williams Companies own the pipeline. Williams officials say there was no explosion or fire. They instead describe it as “damage” to the line.