Elijah McClain’s final words are synonymous with the tragic case that led to 1 officer’s conviction

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — As the death of Elijah McClain became a rallying point at police reform rallies in Colorado and across the county in 2020, the young man’s final words have become synonymous with the tragic case. Prosecutors also played them during a trial for two officers charged in his death. That culminated Thursday when jurors convicted one officer of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault and acquitted another. Here are excerpts from more than three hours of police body camera footage from McClain’s encounter with law enforcement and paramedics on Aug. 24, 2019.

