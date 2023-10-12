El Salvador is gradually filling its new mega prison with alleged gang members

TECOLUCA, El Salvador (AP) — With tattoo-covered faces, wearing white shirts and shorts, gang members captured during El Salvador’s state of exception are gradually filling the country’s new mega prison. Unveiled earlier this year, the prison 45 miles southeast of the capital now holds some 12,000 accused or convicted gang members, barely a quarter of its 40,000 capacity. Prisoners here do not receive visits. There are no programs preparing them for reinsertion to society after their sentences, no workshops or educational programs. President Nayib Bukele ordered its construction when El Salvador began massive arrests early last year in response to a surge in gang violence.

