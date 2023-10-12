Early morning storms leave path of damage from Tampa Bay into north Florida. No injuries reported

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — An early morning storm system that moved across parts of Florida left a path of damage to cars, houses and businesses. Police in Clearwater say no one was injured when a possible tornado touched down around 2 a.m. Thursday. Photos shared by the agency showed gutters from a home that pierced the windshield of a car. The storms moved north into Citrus County, where officials canceled public school classes for the day. Deputies were directing traffic due to multiple road closures caused by the storm. And the damage wasn’t limited to the Gulf Coast. In Flagler County, sheriff’s officials reported “significant” damage, adding that there were no injuries.

