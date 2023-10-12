Company drops plan for gas power plant in polluted New Jersey area

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A power company has abandoned plans for a natural gas-fired power plant planned for an already polluted low-income area in New Jersey. Environmental advocates are celebrating, saying the plant would have increased climate emissions and local pollution. Competitive Power Ventures wanted to build the plant beside one it already operates in of Woodbridge, south of Newark. The company has previously said the expansion was needed because of the growing demand for energy. It pitched the project as a reliable backup source for solar and wind energy when those types of power are not available. But Competitive Power Ventures now says energy prices are too low to support the project.

