Bomb threat forces U-turn of Scoot plane traveling from Singapore to Perth, airline says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore low-cost airline Scoot says one of its planes made a U-turn back to the city-state an hour after taking off for Perth due to a bomb threat. Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, said Flight TR16 landed safely at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Thursday evening with 374 people on board. The airline says the decision to turn the plane around was precautionary. An air force jet was deployed to escort the plane back to the airport. Scott says security checks were carried out and an investigation is ongoing.

