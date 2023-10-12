Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford’s largest factory and threatening Stellantis

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit’s Three automakers by going on strike Wednesday at the largest and most profitable Ford plant in the world. The union’s president on Thursday threatened escalation at Jeep maker Stellantis. In a surprise move, 8,700 members left their jobs at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant in Louisville Wednesday evening. The plant makes profitable heavy-duty F-Series pickup trucks and large SUVs. UAW President Shawn Fain says the union has waited long enough to bargain for a fair contract. Ford called the strike expansion “grossly irresponsible” and said it has made strong wage and benefit offers.

