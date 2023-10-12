Attorney general investigates fatal police shooting of former elite fencer at his New York home

A New York man killed after police say he came at them with swords in his hands was a former elite fencer. The state attorney general’s office says it has opened a probe into the killing of Alan Weber, 54, who died Tuesday night after being shot at his home on Long Island by a Suffolk County police officer. Suffolk County police say officers had gone to the home in response to a 911 call and Weber was wearing a fencing mask and had the swords when officers entered. In 1995, Weber was on the team that went to the Pan Am Games and took the silver medal in the team foil category.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.