Arrest made after 3 stabbed at Atlanta airport, including police officer

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed three people at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They said in a statement on Facebook that officers encountered a woman armed with a knife outside of a security checkpoint Wednesday afternoon. Police say she stabbed another woman and a police lieutenant who tried to take her into custody. Another officer tackled and disarmed her before arresting her. Police say the woman had also stabbed a taxi driver who had transported her to the airport. Authorities say all the victims were alert and conscious and were being treated at a hospital.

