An upset father shoots a youth football coach over his son’s playing time, police say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a youth football coach in St. Louis is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot at practice. Police say Shaquille Latimore was shot multiple times Tuesday evening by a father who was upset about his son’s playing time. Police say Daryl Clemmons later turned himself in. He is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Latimore’s mother told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he coaches a little league football team. A probable cause statement provided by the attorney’s office says that Latimore told police that Clemmons was “upset with him for not starting his son.” Clemmons does not yet have an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

