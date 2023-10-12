An Italian couple is unaccounted for in Southern Israel. The husband needs regular medical care

Eviatar Moshe Kipnis and Lilach Lea Havron are among the estimated 150 people believed held by Hamas in Gaza. The couple were with their health care aide. Their son, Nadav Kipnis, told The Associated Press that in addition to the couple and their aide, eight members of Havron’s family — including three children — are unaccounted for. The family believes all 11 were taken to Gaza because their bodies weren’t recovered and some of their cell phones have been traced there. Fears are high especially for the father, who is 65 and uses a wheelchair, takes medications and needs regular hospital care.

