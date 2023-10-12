A ‘Zionist in my heart’: Biden’s devotion to Israel faces a new test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spent decades as a stalwart supporter of Israel, a connection rooted in long-ago dinner table conversations with his father about the Holocaust. Now his devotion is back in the spotlight the Hamas attacks that caused the largest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust. The crisis threatens to engulf more of the Middle East in conflict. It will also test Biden at a time when some Democrats are more skeptical of backing Israel and Republicans are eager to portray him as an unreliable ally for the Jewish state.

