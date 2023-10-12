2 off-duty police officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two off-duty officers have been shot at a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport but there’s no word on their conditions. CBS News in Philadelphia reported the shootings Thursday night and said police were looking for suspects who fled in a black sport utility vehicle. Fox29 reports that a massive police presence that included armored vehicles and SWAT teams gathered at the garage near Terminal D at around 11:30 p.m.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.