1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Denver-area police officer and acquitted another of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing. Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty by the 12-person jury of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Officer Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty. McClain died after being put in a neck hold by a third officer and pinned to the ground, then injected by paramedics with an overdose of ketamine. The third officer and two paramedics are awaiting trial.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

