Wisconsin GOP leader reveals names of former justices he asked to look at impeachment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker revealed the names of the three former state Supreme Court justices he asked to investigate possible impeachment of a sitting justice for the first time in a court filing made public Wednesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos floated impeaching liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she did not recuse from a redistricting lawsuit seeking to toss GOP-drawn legislative district boundary maps. She is not recusing. Vos asked three former justices to review the possibility of impeachment, but he refused to name them. In a court filing, Vos identified those he asked as former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and former justices David Prosser and Jon Wilcox.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.