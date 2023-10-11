Filing period for New Hampshire presidential primary opens with candidates critical of Biden, Trump

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s presidential primary filing period has begun, with a Democrat critical of Joe Biden and a Republican critical of Donald Trump the first two candidates to sign up. The first candidate to file at the Statehouse on Wednesday was West Hartford, Connecticut, Democrat Mark Stewart Greenstein, who used $2 bills to pay much of the $1,000 fee. Greenstein says there should be a way for Democrats to express they don’t like Biden. Greenstein was followed by Texas Republican John Anthony Castro, who has filed lawsuits contending a constitutional amendment about those who “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” prohibits Trump from appearing on ballots. New Hampshire’s filing period ends Oct. 27.

