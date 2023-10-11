Man who found bag of cash, claimed finders-keepers, pays back town, criminal charge dropped

A criminal charge has been dropped against a Connecticut man who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in cash outside a bank and claimed “finders-keepers.” A state prosecutor in Bridgeport decided to drop the felony larceny charge Wednesday after Robert Withington gave the money back. Withington found the bank bag containing $4,761 in his hometown of Trumbull on May 30. It turns out the money belonged to the town of Trumbull’s tax collector’s office and an employee had dropped the bag on the way to the bank. Withington says he still believes he did not do anything wrong.

