Man, 19, pleads guilty to third-degree murder in death of teen shot in Pittsburgh school van

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old student shot last year in a school van outside a Pittsburgh school as he waited to head home. Eugene Watson also pleaded guilty Wednesday in Allegheny County Court to criminal conspiracy and two firearms charges in connection with the January 2022 shooting death of Marquis Campbell. Watson was 17 at the time and was charged as an adult. He is to be sentenced Jan. 25. A deputy district attorney had told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Campbell had been in several arguments with the other youths in the months before the shooting.

