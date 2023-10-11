Making music is a family affair for Alisa Weilerstein and Rafael Payare

NEW YORK (AP) — Cellist Alisa Weilerstein and conductor Rafael Payare are on a four-concert cross-country run that ends Friday night at Carnegie Hall. They met in 2009 at a rehearsal in Caracas, Venezuela, became a couple three nights later and were married in 2013. Getting them on the road together becomes quite complicated, with six plane tickets needed: one each for mom and dad, two for daughters Ariadna and Elina, one for the nanny and one for the cello. Weilerstein and Payare own a home in San Diego and rent a house in Canada, where he is in his second season as music director of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.