Judge to hear arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana’s ban on app

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in a case filed by TikTok and five Montana content creators who want the court to block the state’s ban on the video sharing app before it takes effect Jan. 1. U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy is not expected to rule immediately after hearing arguments on Thursday. Montana became the first state to pass a complete ban on TikTok earlier this year over concerns the Chinese government could access user data. Content creators say the ban violates their free speech rights and could harm their businesses. TikTok argues the state could have limited the kinds of data it could collect rather than try to enact a full ban.

By AMY BETH HANSON and HALELUYA HADERO Associated Press

