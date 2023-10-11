Iraqi man arrested in Germany over alleged involvement in war crimes as a member of IS

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested an Iraqi man accused of involvement in the killing of prisoners and the amputation of a person’s hand as a member of the Islamic State group in his homeland. Federal prosecutors said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the western city of Wuppertal. He is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and participation in war crimes. Prosecutors said that he joined IS by June 2014 and in the following months participated twice in “draconian public punishments.” They said he was involved in the execution of at least six prisoners and is accused of providing security while the hand of an alleged thief was amputated.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.