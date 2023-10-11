IMF and World Bank are urged to boost funding for African nations facing conflict and climate change

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Most of the population in conflict-affected countries like Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and northern Nigeria depends on climate-vulnerable agriculture. That makes action to combat climate change critical to their economies. But African leaders and experts argue that addressing the problem is costly for poor African countries with limited resources, and further that borrowing will worsen their financial situations. They’re calling for a rapid boost in International Monetary Fund and World Bank aid. It comes amid criticism that the lending institutions aren’t taking climate enough into account in funding decisions. Experts say acquiring funding also runs up against ruling military juntas that lack legitimacy and aren’t prioritizing the fight against the climate crisis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.